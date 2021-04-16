Northwestern State President Chris Maggio announces retirement

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, April 16, Northwestern State University President Dr. Chris Maggio announced his retirement.
His last day will be July 1, 2021. He became president of NSU in January 2017 and been with the university as a member of staff, faculty and administration for 33 years.
“This is a decision that was made during prayerful deliberation with my family and was based entirely on considerations of our family’s future plans and aspirations. There has been no pressure or even the slightest nudge from anyone for me to step down from the presidency,” Maggio said in a news release.
He expressed that his retirement will allow him to spend more time with family and friends. He also plans to explore new opportunities to serve others in the field of education and other related areas.
NSU is a part of The University of Louisiana System. The board of supervisors will immediately begin working to provide a smooth transition of leadership, according to Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the University at Louisiana System.
“All of us who care deeply about Northwestern are indebted to Chris for his major contributions to the university, especially in such a difficult period, and we wish him well in retirement and the next phase of his life,” Henderson said.
