2 men arrested after deputies seize crack cocaine, meth, marijuana, and gun from car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are facing a slew of drug charges after narcotics deputies reportedly found cocaine, meth, marijuana, a gun, and cash in their vehicle.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says agents arrested Eric Wimbley, 49, on April 13 after he showed up at a house in the 2900 block of Looney Street in Shreveport. Timothy Welch, 40, was also arrested while in a separate car at the same location, sheriff’s office officials say.
CPSO officials say Welch was in a Jeep talking to Wimbley when agents showed up. As the agents got out of their car, they say Welch ran into their vehicle while trying to get away. He headed down the block and was caught by K-9 deputies.
Deputies say a search of Wimbley’s vehicle revealed the following:
- 140 g of crack cocaine
- 128 g of methamphetamine tablets
- 2 g of powder cocaine
- 222 g of marijuana
- Handgun
- $3,271 in cash
Wimbley is charged with:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics
Welch is charged with:
- Aggravated assault with a vehicle on a peace officer
- Felon in possession of a firearm
