Many man arrested in drug bust; 4-month-old child found in home

2,000+ Xanax bars seized, along with marijuana, Adderall, cash, weapons

Ronald Carnell Holland Jr., DOB: 8/14/1997 (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | April 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 2:21 PM

MANY, La. (KSLA) - A Sabine Parish man is in custody after being arrested during a drug bust, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Carnell Holland Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday, April 14 after Tactical Narcotics Team agents got a tip about Holland’s alleged illegal drug activity. They got a search warrant for Holland’s home on Buffalo Drive in Many and reportedly seized the following items:

  • 14 Adderall pills
  • 2,000+ Xanax bars (street value of approximately $25,000)
  • 156 g of marijuana
  • $1,000+ in cash
  • 9mm pistol
  • .45 caliber pistol
  • .223 caliber AR-style pistol
  • Several high-capacity magazines
  • Ammo
  • Measuring scales
  • Several boxes of plastic bags
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office seized the items pictured above during a drug bust at a home on Buffalo Drive in Many, La.
The sheriff’s office says Holland’s 4-month-old child was in the house at the time of the search.

Holland was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (Adderall)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm while in the presence of narcotics
  • Illegal use of narcotics while in the presence of persons under age 17
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

