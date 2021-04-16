Many man arrested in drug bust; 4-month-old child found in home

MANY, La. (KSLA) - A Sabine Parish man is in custody after being arrested during a drug bust, the sheriff’s office reports.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Carnell Holland Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday, April 14 after Tactical Narcotics Team agents got a tip about Holland’s alleged illegal drug activity. They got a search warrant for Holland’s home on Buffalo Drive in Many and reportedly seized the following items:
- 14 Adderall pills
- 2,000+ Xanax bars (street value of approximately $25,000)
- 156 g of marijuana
- $1,000+ in cash
- 9mm pistol
- .45 caliber pistol
- .223 caliber AR-style pistol
- Several high-capacity magazines
- Ammo
- Measuring scales
- Several boxes of plastic bags
The sheriff’s office says Holland’s 4-month-old child was in the house at the time of the search.
Holland was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (Adderall)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm while in the presence of narcotics
- Illegal use of narcotics while in the presence of persons under age 17
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.