Man arrested in Texarkana, accused of punishing toddler by putting him in scalding bath water

TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - A man in Texarkana has been arrested, accused of punishing a 3-year-old by putting him in scalding bath water.
Texarkana police said Terrell Childs, 23, was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child with Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Injury.
Police said Childs had been babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son at their home when he suffered severe burns on one of his buttocks in late March. The child was later taken to a local hospital, where the staff there contacted CPS.
Police said the injury was so severe, the child had to be transferred to a hospital in the Dallas area.
Police said Childs’ explanation of what happened immediately seemed suspect to a Texarkana detective.
Police later determined Childs had purposely put the little boy in scalding hot bath water as punishment for soiling his diaper. He was arrested on Monday.
Childs is being held in the Bi-State Jail on the felony charge with a bond of $75,000.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.