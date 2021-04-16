The latest on the I-49 Inner City Connector

“It would have uprooted too many families,” Bradford said. “But over the last 30 years there has been a transition, a transformation in the Allendale community. A lot of the people, especially the young people, have left for better opportunities in other parts of Shreveport or have moved outside of Louisiana. It left a void of a generation of people that would replenish Allendale in a way. Up until 25 years ago we had five elementary schools, a junior high school and a high school. Now we only have one elementary school that’s in the old middle school building and the high school, Booker T. Washington, is now the high school and middle school. We have lost so many residents. As the older residents die and younger people don’t assume the properties, those properties became abandoned and then they became dilapidated and most were torn down. Many residents would agree that Allendale is no longer the community that we once knew and we need something to help revitalize it.”