Inmate recaptured after stealing work release van, leading police on high speed chase

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Police were led on a high speed chase Friday morning after an inmate stole a work release van, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.
The chase started just before 9 a.m. Friday, April 16. The chase could be seen on DOTD traffic cameras on I-20 at Jewella, Monkhouse, Pines, and Bert Kouns as the white van fled from at least a dozen police units. The van reportedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph as it headed west on I-20 towards the Texas state line.
The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the chase began in that parish. Several agencies were involved in the chase.
Louisiana State Police confirms the inmate was captured just before the Texas state line after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office put out spike strips.
