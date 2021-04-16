Gregg County Deputy released from hospital following COVID-19 battle

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After months in the hospital fighting Covid-19, an East Texas sheriff’s deputy is back home.
We first told you about Gregg county corporal James Hagler on new year’s day.
It was a day Shalon Hagler had been waiting months for. Her husband coming home.
“like a miracle. Didn’t think it was going to happen. Very surreal, didn’t think it was going to happen because of all the trials we’ve been through,” she says.
Corporal ‘James Hagler’ of the Gregg county sheriff’s office had been hospitalized with Covid-19 since December.
“This department was hit really hard with Covid, we had a lot of officers sick all at once. James was hit the hardest, he was comatose almost immediately,” said Gregg county sheriff’s office captain Craig Harrington.
His condition was once considered dire. But there he was walking out the doors today.
“Really don’t have the words for it. It’s a blessing. Just to be able to come home, just really to be able to get out on my own.
A lot of people don’t really miss work when they’re off, I’m ready to try to get back to the swing of things,” says James.
Hospitalized at Christus Good Shepherd for more than 4 months, at one point he was in a coma in ‘ICU’.
“I appreciate the thoughts and the prayers and the hopes from the county. Especially my family,” James says.
“For a while we didn’t know how we were going to make it through it, nobody had an issue, we all knew for a fact that he was going to pull through it,” Harrington says.
Though his recovery is not complete, the hope is that he can quickly get back to his life and his work.
“I’m wanting to get back to normal as much as I can,” James says.
After significant weight loss from hospitalization, Corporal Hagler will continue his recovery at home until he is fit to get back to work.
