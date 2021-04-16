Grambling State University and Southern University Army ROTC cadets host 60 mile game ball run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University and Southern University Army ROTC fought the heavy, cold rain in a 60 mile Bayou Classic run.
Each cadet would carry the symbolic game ball as far as they could and then hand it off to the another cadet.
“It felt great fun teaming up with Southern,” Grambling State University Cadet Amayah Joseph says. “Although we are rivals, we came together for this event.”
The journey to Independence Stadium started early Friday morning (April 16), at Grambling. Louisiana State Police escorted cadets through city streets and Interstate 20.
This event not only brought excitement to Saturday’s game, it showed the fighting spirit of the U.S. Army.
