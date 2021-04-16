Former Natchitoches Parish deputy arrested on felony theft charge

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on felony theft charges, the sheriff’s office announced Friday, April 16.
James Bankston Jr., 53, of Natchitoches, a 17-year veteran of NPSO assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division was arrested April 14. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of felony theft.
The sheriff’s office says Bankston made full restitution and has been released on bond pending his court appearance. He was fired back on March 24 after reportedly violating NPSO standard operating procedures, the sheriff says.
These violations were reportedly discovered during an internal audit of the deputy’s day-to-day work. Bankston was assigned to the Civil Operations Bureau, which is responsible for the collection of property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues, and the collection of cash fines and bonds.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.