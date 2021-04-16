Fan reflects on first Bayou Classic game in 1973

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first ever Bayou Classic game was held in Shreveport in 1973.
Irma Rogers, a Southern University at Shreveport graduate, attended the first game against Grambling. Rogers has attended several Bayou Classic games in New Orleans and says she is excited to have the game come back home.
She attributes her success to Southern University and says she can’t wait to watch her team play on Saturday, April 16.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Kenley Hargett will interview Irma Rogers on her experience at the first Bayou Classic game.
