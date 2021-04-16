East Texas couple to spend 10 years in federal prison for drug, gun trafficking

“The citizens of East Texas will not tolerate those who pump poison into our communities and traffic firearms in the process,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The sentences imposed on the Williams, Mock, and Amburn organization send a strong message to those who would try to profit from the misery of methamphetamine addiction or the violence that comes with underground firearm trafficking. We will continue to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of our community, such as these individuals.”