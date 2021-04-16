East Texas couple to spend 10 years in federal prison for drug, gun trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A husband and wife, along with two other co-conspirators in a methamphetamine and gun trafficking ring, were sentenced to federal prison today.
Amanda Rae Williams, 32, of Carthage, and Illona Annette Amburn, 41, of Longview, pleaded guilty on August 4, 2020 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. They were both sentenced to ten years in federal prison today.
Marvin Robert Williams, 38, also of Carthage, Texas, pleaded guilty on Sep. 22, 2020, to use, carrying, and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Today, he was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. Larry Demontrie Mock, a/k/a “Boogati,” 39, of Houston, pleaded guilty on Dec. 7, 2020 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison today.
The sentencing hearings were conducted before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Judge Barker also ordered each defendant to pay forfeiture in the amount of $5,000.00, which represents proceeds derived from their participation in the criminal conspiracy.
“The citizens of East Texas will not tolerate those who pump poison into our communities and traffic firearms in the process,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The sentences imposed on the Williams, Mock, and Amburn organization send a strong message to those who would try to profit from the misery of methamphetamine addiction or the violence that comes with underground firearm trafficking. We will continue to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of our community, such as these individuals.”
According to court documents and information provided in court, beginning in April 2018, Amburn and Mock began brokering sales of methamphetamine and firearms that were being supplied by Amanda and Marvin Williams and others. During the conspiracy, Amanda and Marvin Williams, Mock, and Amburn sold at least 150 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 13 firearms during more than 10 separate transactions. Marvin Williams, Mock, and Amburn are previously convicted felons who could not lawfully possess firearms.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.
