Wednesday morning house fire takes life of Avinger man

AVINGER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man and one of his dogs have died in a house fire. It happened in the 200 block of Liberty Road outside of Linden around 10 am.
The victim, 62 year old Terry Lynn Grant had been using a walker and was being looked after by a friend.
Eugene Bellew had befriended Terry Grant several years ago, and lives just a few houses down.
“I checked on him every day; I’d come down here. His breathing wasn’t real good. He had COPD real bad,” Bellew said.
Bellew says he’d seen Grant just the day before around 11 am.
“He was sitting out in the yard and he was doing fine, getting his strength back,” Bellew said.
He said Grant had surgery recently. This morning another friend had been listening to a police scanner and heard the call to Liberty road. She called Bellew.
“I said that’s Terry’s address. I’m going down there no to see what’s going on. I came down here and he was already gone,” Bellew said.
Investigator Caleb Wall with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Grant was found near the front door after the fire was out and cooled enough to enter.
“We go in a check the residence and look for anything that looks out of the ordinary or make sure there’s no more live fire anywhere. And try to make sure nobody else is in the residence,” Wall said.
“They said they found him just inside the door. There were scratches on the door. One of his dogs was in there and didn’t make it with him and I figure she’s the one scratching on the door trying to get out. If he ever fell that was it. He wasn’t going to get up without help,” Bellew said.
Bellew says he will miss his friend and neighbor.
The body has been sent off for an autopsy. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has called the Texas Fire Marshals for assistance in the investigation. No word a cause for the fire.
