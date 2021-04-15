WATCH: Lufkin firefighters free frightened dog from under truck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers, firefighters, and an animal control officer joined forces Sunday to rescue a German shepherd that had gotten stuck under his owner’s truck at a home in the 1400 block of Sunrise.
According to a press release, the dog, a 2-year-old German shepherd named Booger, apparently got scared during the overnight storms and climbed up into the undercarriage of his owner’s pickup.
“Booger’s owner Roger Grimes said he realized what had happened when he saw his dog’s tail sticking out from under the pickup,” the press release stated.
After Lufkin PD Officer Zane Anthony got to the scene, he called for help from the Lufkin Fire Department and Animal Control.
“Lufkin Fire Capt. Eric Parrish, along with Capt. Jason Stuck and Firefighter Desmond Garcia worked together to free the frightened canine,” the press release stated. “They first had to remove the front driveshaft and sway bar.”
During all this, Booger was so frightened that he kept trying to bite his rescuers. Animal Control Officer Chad Harris sedated him, which allowed the firefighters to safely muzzle the dog.
Booger was freed after all the obstacles were removed. At that point, the firefighters reattached the truck’s sway bar and drive shaft, the press release stated.
Grimes said Booger is doing well and added that he appreciates everyone who responded to the call.
“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department, and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.