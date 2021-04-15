TASD celebrates opening of new middle school

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - While the doors opened last month, on Wednesday, April 14, the community came together to view the latest school addition for the Texarkana Arkansas School District.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon for Arkansas Middle School. The building is located on Jefferson Avenue north of I-30.
At a cost of $25 million, the district was able to build the structure at no extra cost to tax payers.
This is the first new school constructed in the school district in nearly 40 years.
