SPD seeking identity of man accused of battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a man accused of committing battery on another individual.
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 5400 block of W. 70th Street on April 9. Upon arrival, officers learned the male attacked another person while they were pumping gas.
Images of the suspect and his vehicle were taken from the store’s surveillance system in hopes of identifying the man.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Contact them at (318) 673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD #21-047639 with your tip.
