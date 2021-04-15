Rapper Mystikal speaks on dropped rape charge

(KSLA) - In an interview with the Associated Press, New Orleans rapper Mystikal speaks out about a dropped rape charge in Caddo court.
The charges stemmed from an alleged incident at a Shreveport casino in October 2016, after his performance at a concert in Bossier City. The rapper told AP that the ordeal was “like a reoccurring bad dream.” He went on to add that he didn’t know how it was going to work out.
Mystikal — whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler — faced one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. He posted bond in February 2019 after spending a total of 18 months in the Caddo Correctional Center.
In December 2020, a Caddo Parish grand jury decided against indicting the rapper, returning a No True Bill. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart dismissed the charges.
“However, additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second grand jury in the interest of justice,” the district attorney’s office explained in December 2020. “Based on the grand jury’s decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.”
In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.
“I can’t do nothing about that, but I try to understand where they’re coming from,” he told AP, referring to critics. “At this point in age, I’m just grateful to still be able to participate. At my concerts, man, I still (have a) packed house after all this time. It’s amazing.”
He then added he’s working to avoid putting himself in similar situations in the future.
“That was a young Mystikal.”
