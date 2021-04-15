Port City Fest kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Grambling Tigers will face off against the Southern Jaguars in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, April 17 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
Thousands are expected to visit the city starting on Thursday, April 15 for the events of Port City Fest leading up to the game. This event will be the first large gathering in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down over a year ago, and safety is a number one priority.
During the events at Port City Fest and the Bayou Classic, attendees will be required to wear masks, avoid handshakes and wash their hands. Over two-dozen ‘COVID responders’ will be in attendance to ensure guests comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
“When you walk into Festival Plaza, normally you just have to come down Spring Street, you’ll actually be coming under the bridge, and we will have three stations when you come in. Three scanning stations to scan your temperature,” said Fred Moss IV with RHO Omega & Friends.
Increased police presence will also be seen in the area throughout the event.
Shreveport-Bossier officials say the direct economic impact of this weekend will be around $2.8 million while the indirect impact will be around $4 million dollars.
“This matchup is much bigger than football...this weekend brings new opportunities for restaurants, gaming and small businesses,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
