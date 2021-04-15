Police searching for 5 suspects accused of vehicle burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are seeking information on the identities of five suspects believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary.
The burglary occurred on April 3 in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive.
Investigators secured video footage of the suspects from the residence’s surveillance system in hopes of identifying the individuals.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD # 21-044465 with your tip.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.