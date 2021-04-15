Next round of rain and storms arrives Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After an especially dreary morning yesterday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking some improvements to your forecast Thursday before another round of wet weather moves in on Friday. We are tracking mainly cloudy skies with perhaps a little bit sunshine that may peek through the clouds during the middle part of the day. But after clouds roll in this afternoon our weather will really go downhill Friday as we are tracking another day of wet weather. This will continue through the evening hours tomorrow before we do see a mainly dry weekend and more than likely dry early part of next week. Temperatures will continue to stay cool with highs likely below average through the middle part of next week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you may have to contend with either some mist or light rain, but for the most part we are expecting mostly dry weather today for the region. Temperatures while they are somewhat cooler this morning should be able to rebound slightly thanks to the dry conditions and peeks of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the low to mid-70s before cloud cover rolls back in for the late afternoon and evening hours.
Moving on to your Friday and weekend forecast we are tracking another round of wet weather that is going to sweep through the region. Showers will begin to breakout across the region Friday morning and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the rain could be locally heavy and some thunderstorm activity is possible, but severe weather potential remains very low at this point. Thanks to the rain highs will again be cooler, only reaching up into the mid-60s. The rain should clear out during the overnight hours and your weekend forecast should be mainly dry for the ArkLaTex. Clouds will still be around on Saturday and temperatures will stay in the mid-60s before marked improvement comes Sunday with temperatures moderating along with more sunshine.
Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more generally tranquil weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Highs will slowly continue to rebound with temperatures in the low to mid-70s through the first half of the week. In addition to the comfortable temperatures we are expecting generally sunny conditions with now real significant chance for rain until the second half of the week.
So we while we have more wet weather in the near term, know that sunnier days are ahead! Have a great Thursday!
