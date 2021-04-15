Next round of rain and storms arrives Friday

Moving on to your Friday and weekend forecast we are tracking another round of wet weather that is going to sweep through the region. Showers will begin to breakout across the region Friday morning and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the rain could be locally heavy and some thunderstorm activity is possible, but severe weather potential remains very low at this point. Thanks to the rain highs will again be cooler, only reaching up into the mid-60s. The rain should clear out during the overnight hours and your weekend forecast should be mainly dry for the ArkLaTex. Clouds will still be around on Saturday and temperatures will stay in the mid-60s before marked improvement comes Sunday with temperatures moderating along with more sunshine.