Minden PD investigating use of force incident after man seen in videos being kicked, punched by officers

Chief Cropper says he has seen the videos of the incident that were shot by an onlooker and that one officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated. The officer placed on leave can be seen kicking Bailey in the video. The chief says the officer told him he believed his use of force was justified because the other four officers could not subdue the man. The officer says he kicked the man in a part of his body that wouldn’t do permanent damage: under his arm. The police chief reports the officer says he felt like his actions worked because the man stopped fighting and officers were then able to put him in handcuffs.