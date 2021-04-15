Louisiana state trooper suspended without pay after 2020 fatal crash in Monroe

“The tragic loss of life as a result of this incident will never be forgotten. First responders are expected to respond to public safety emergencies and calls for service in an expeditious yet measured manner keeping their safety and the safety of the public a priority. Troopers are required to drive in dangerous conditions while managing a multitude of tasks and this incident serves to reinforce the importance of driver safety and vigilance. While Troopers accomplish this task successfully every day across the state, human error, driver distraction, and/or driving conditions can result in preventable motor vehicle crashes. In accordance with disciplinary policies and his driving history with LSP, the discipline delivered to Trooper Reeves was in line with departmental precedent and standards. Upon completing his suspension, Trooper Reeves will return to patrol duty.”