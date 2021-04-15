THE INVESTIGATORS: Port Allen police officer placed on unpaid leave after allegedly using taser on handcuffed 67-year-old

According to arrest records obtained by the 9News Investigators, Dehon allegedly used his taser on a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit at the time. The man ended up having to be rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged attack that sent 50,000 volts of electricity pulsing into his body. The man was tased two times within a 10-second time frame before being taken to the Port Allen Police Department.