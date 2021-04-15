Heavy rain returns Friday ahead of a dry weekend

(KSLA) - More rain and a lot of it stands in our way of a nice and dry weekend. Friday will have some heavy downpours in a few spots but will otherwise have scattered showers.
This evening may have a brief shower. For the most part, the ArkLaTex will remain dry. It will continue to be cloudy however. If you have any outdoor plans, it will not be a bad idea to have the umbrella to be on the safe side. Temperatures will cool to the 60s.
Overnight, the rain will begin to move in. I’m not expecting a washout tonight, but there will be some heavier showers that move through. It will be the start to a wet Friday. As the night wears on, the rain should gradually increase. So, it will likely be a wet commute to work and school in the morning. I have the rain chances at 50%. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 50s.
Friday will go back to showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but I would be ready for scattered storms, particularly by the late morning and afternoon. There is now a marginal risk for severe weather. This goes for the threat of gusty winds and maybe some hail. The risk is for areas south of I-20. We could see upwards of another 1-1.5 inches from Friday’s rain event. Highs will get up to the upper 50s and lower 60s, so it will be cool.
This weekend will be beautiful! I’m giving it a solid B+. We will have more clouds hanging around, but there will be little to no rain. Both days will be ideal to get back outside to enjoy the weather! Look for Saturday to be partly to mostly cloudy with Sunday being mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s which is still below average for this time of year.
Monday and Tuesday will be even better! The sunshine will be back in full force. I do not expect many clouds and certainly no rain. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower and mid 70s. So, it will be quite pleasant. This is perfect weather to help get you out of the Monday blues!
Wednesday and so far Thursday also look to remain dry for the most part. Wednesday will have a little more sunshine, as Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy and only a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will remain warm and get up to the mid 70s. This is closer to where we should be for this time of the year.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.