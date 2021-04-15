Heavy rain returns Friday ahead of a dry weekend

Friday will go back to showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but I would be ready for scattered storms, particularly by the late morning and afternoon. There is now a marginal risk for severe weather. This goes for the threat of gusty winds and maybe some hail. The risk is for areas south of I-20. We could see upwards of another 1-1.5 inches from Friday’s rain event. Highs will get up to the upper 50s and lower 60s, so it will be cool.