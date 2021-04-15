Harrison County man sentenced to 6 years for pipe bomb possession

According to information presented in court, on August 2, 2019, Harbarger was working on a disabled vehicle on the side of Highway 49 in Cass County, Texas when he was approached by a Texas State Trooper. During the incident the trooper learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen. When asked for identification, Harbarger told the trooper he did not have his identification and gave a fictitious name. Harbarger was subsequently detained, where it was determined that he had outstanding warrants. After Harbarger’s arrest, a homemade pipe bomb was found in the driver’s side door pocket of the vehicle. A later inspection of the device by the ATF, concluded that the pipe bomb was capable of causing injury or death to a person.