Four Texans sentenced for involvement in methamphetamine, firearms trafficking ring

TYLER, Texas (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a husband and wife, along with two additional co-conspirators in a methamphetamine and gun trafficking ring, were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday, April 15.
Amanda Rae Williams, 32, of Carthage, Texas, and Illona Annette Amburn, 41, of Longview, Texas pleaded guilty on Aug. 4, 2020 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Both were sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
Marvin Robert Williams, 38, also of Carthage, Texas, pleaded guilty on Sep. 22, 2020, to use, carrying and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison.
Larry Demontrie Mock, aka “Boogati,” 39, of Houston, pleaded guilty on Dec. 7, 2020 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker also ordered each defendant to pay forfeiture in the amount of $5,000, which represents proceeds derived from their participation in the criminal conspiracy.
“The citizens of East Texas will not tolerate those who pump poison into our communities and traffic firearms in the process,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The sentences imposed on the Williams, Mock, and Amburn organization send a strong message to those who would try to profit from the misery of methamphetamine addiction or the violence that comes with underground firearm trafficking. We will continue to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of our community, such as these individuals.”
Court documents show that beginning in April of 2018, Amburn and Mock began brokering sales of methamphetamine and firearms that were being supplied by Amanda and Marvin Williams and others.
During the conspiracy, Amanda and Marvin Williams, Mock, and Amburn sold at least 150 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 13 firearms during more than 10 separate transactions.
Marvin Williams, Mock, and Amburn are previously convicted felons who could not lawfully possess firearms.
