Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst arrested on domestic violence charge

Dewhurst ran against Ted Cruz for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate and was ousted from his No. 2 spot in Texas government by Dan Patrick.

Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is out of jail after being arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas. (Source: Marjorie Kamys Cotera)
By Associated Press | April 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:34 AM

DALLAS (AP) - Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is out of jail after being arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas.

Authorities say police arrested the 75-year-old Republican on Tuesday after officers responding to a disturbance call met a woman who said she was “physically assaulted.”

Jail records show Dewhurst was booked on a misdemeanor family violence charge and released on a $1,000 bond early Wednesday.

Dewhurst served 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2014.

