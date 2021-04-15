Earthquake recorded near Blanchard, La.

This one comes on the heels of one registered earlier the same day near Uncertain, Texas

By Alex Onken | April 15, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 8:40 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The USGS is reporting there’s been another earthquake in the ArkLaTex.

The U.S. Geological Survey says one with a magnitude of 3.1 magnitude struck about 7:43 p.m. Central on Thursday, April 15 about 6 miles west of the Caddo Parish town of Blanchard.

An interactive USGS map pinpoints the epicenter as being in an area bounded by Blanchard Latex Road on the north, State Line Road on the west, Blanchard Furrh Road to the south and Louisiana Highway 169 to the east.

It comes on the heels of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the town of Uncertain, Texas, or about six miles southwest of Mooringsport, La., just after midnight Wednesday.

ArkLaTex feels the rumble of second earthquake in two weeks

Uncertain is in Harrison County, near the west end of Caddo Lake.

Just two weeks ago, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Blanchard area.

Uncertain is 25 miles from Blanchard.

Another earthquake just happened west of Blanchard, LA!

FIRST ALERT! Another Earthquake! Just after midnight the town of Uncertain, Texas experienced a 2.5 Magnitude earthquake! Did anyone feel it?

