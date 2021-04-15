CPSO searching for wanted Texas man

Image from the scene. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | April 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 8:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Bobby Gene Henry, of Wake Village, Texas. Henry is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Bobby Gene Henry
Bobby Gene Henry (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Henry’s vehicle broke down on Jefferson Paige Road and Jolly Napier Road. He was walking along the road when a deputy pulled up to him and he fled into the woods.

CPSO has officers circulating the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

