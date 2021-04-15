CPSO searching for wanted Texas man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Bobby Gene Henry, of Wake Village, Texas. Henry is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.
Officials say Henry’s vehicle broke down on Jefferson Paige Road and Jolly Napier Road. He was walking along the road when a deputy pulled up to him and he fled into the woods.
CPSO has officers circulating the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
