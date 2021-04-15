Bossier City PD mourns loss of employee who died in car wreck in east Texas

By Rachael Thomas | April 15, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 12:57 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own after a crash in east Texas near Tyler.

Officer Rhonda Goodrich was off-duty when she was killed in a wreck the night of April 10 in Smith County near Tyler. Goodrich worked as a jailer at the Bossier City Jail. BCPD says she started with the department in September of 2005 and served the citizens of Bossier City with pride.

Family members say Goodrich died while trying to go to the aid of another.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the members of the Bossier City Police Department who are mourning her untimely death. Rhonda made a positive impact on all those who knew her and she is sorely missed.”
