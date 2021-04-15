Bayou Classic showcasing importance of HBCUs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Bayou Classic is showcasing Southern University and Grambling State University this year. The two schools have made impacts on education in Louisiana, as well as across the United States.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) have served the country since the 1800′s. Originally created to educate African Americans due to segregation, HBCUs are very diverse and have educated minds such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other high profile individuals.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Kenley Hargett will speak with Grambling State University’s Dean Dr. Obadiah Simmons about the importance of HBCUs.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.