Teen shot in Garden Valley neighborhood; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen is recovering following a shooting on Wednesday morning.
Police got the call just after midnight on April 14 to the 7100 block of Suntan Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of W. 70th Street.
Officers at the scene say that the male teen was outside the home when he was shot at least once following several rapid shots.
The home was struck several times.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.