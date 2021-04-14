Suspects identified in Easter Day shooting death of mother of 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it has identified multiple suspects in connection with the shooting death of a mother with nine children.
Jalecia Latoria Deray Jennings was shot and killed Easter Sunday (April 4) in a crowded parking lot on Hearne Avenue. Video circulating on social media shows there were many witnesses on the scene, including children.
Police say they are in the process of issuing warrants for the suspects, so they are not publicly releasing their identities at this time. They say they anticipate arrests to be made shortly.
SPD says two women got into a fight, and when it got heated, another family member got involved. Officers say the boyfriend of one of the women pulled out a gun and shot Jennings.
Jennings’ funeral was held Saturday, April 10.
