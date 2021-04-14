‘Spirit of giving’: Bossier City man recognized for donating blood 500 times

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - When was the last time you donated blood? For Keith Jeffrey of Bossier City, donating blood is, well, in his blood.
“What easier way to help someone then to do that?” Jeffrey said.
Wednesday morning (April 14), Jeffrey was surprised by the LifeShare Blood Center team with a celebration honoring his achievement. His family was in on the secret, but not Jeffrey.
“He does have a caring spirit and loves to save lives,” said Whitney Jeffrey, his daughter.
Jeffrey has donated blood for nearly four decades, essentially the length of his marriage to his wife, Joyce.
“He has a lot of commitment,” she said. “Once he commits to something, he goes through with it and this is a milestone that he’s been looking forward to.”
Though donating has become routine for him, Jeffrey understands the magnitude of donating; it could save up to three lives. He doesn’t take a donation for granted.
“I’m hoping that if I ever need it, the blood is there for me,” he said. “It means a lot to me. I do it to help people, but it’s easy to help because they [LifeShare] make it easy here. ”
Jeffrey also says he has no plans to stop donating blood anytime soon.
“It’s good for anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who they are or where they’re from, race, creed, color, it’s good for anybody.”
