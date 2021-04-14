Shreveport man convicted after shooting 2 men in 2017

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who shot two people in December of 2017 has been found guilty by a Caddo Parish court.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that Carlos Martel Lynn Smith, 43, represented himself at trial before District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. The jury was made up of five men and seven women and unanimously convicted Smith Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Smith was charged in connection with the shooting of two men back on Dec. 6, 2017. It happened in the 7200 block of Bethany Street. One victim was shot in the abdomen and hand, while the other was hit in the head. Both survived.
Smith will appear in court again on May 25, 2021 to be sentenced. Attempted murder carries a penalty of no less than 10 years imprisonment and no more than 50 years without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
