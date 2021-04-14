Shootout sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting has sent one person to the hospital in life-threatening condition, authorities say.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.
Evidence at the scene indicates it happened on Portland Avenue then the victim ran around the corner to the 2500 block of Dupont Street.
The man was on foot when he got into a shootout with someone in a black car, a police spokesman said.
The victim was shot four times in his midsection.
About 11 police units responded to Dupont Street between Virginia and Portland avenues.
And a handgun was found in the middle of Portland.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.