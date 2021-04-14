Shooting at apartment complex leaves two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, April 13, at approximately 9:40 p.m.
The incident occurred at the Northside Villa Apartment complex just off N. Market Street.
Officials say two people were found shot. One victim was found at the apartment, while the other showed up at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Details are slim at this time and the condition of the victims is unknown.
This is a developing story.
