Shooting at apartment complex leaves two injured

Shooting at apartment complex leaves two injured
Image from the scene at Northside Villa Apartments. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | April 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 10:29 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, April 13, at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Northside Villa Apartment complex just off N. Market Street.

Officials say two people were found shot. One victim was found at the apartment, while the other showed up at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Details are slim at this time and the condition of the victims is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

4 people wounded in multiple shootings within hours on one night in Shreveport

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.