Rain takes a brief break before returning Friday

(KSLA) - The rain is moving away and will likely not return until Friday. However a brief and light shower are possible overnight, but it will not amount to much.
This evening will remain mostly cloudy with maybe a peek of sunshine. If we get enough sunshine, we may have a beautiful sunset! Good news is that it should remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will be cool and fall to the upper 50s. So a jacket may be a good idea if you plan on being outdoors.
Tonight, there could be some light showers that pass on through. It will not be a washout by any means, but some rain will be possible. I have left the rain chance at 30%. Just know, not all of the ArkLaTex will see shower activity tonight. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 50s to start off the day Thursday.
Thursday will be dry for most of the day. A couple showers will try to move their way back into the ArkLaTex by the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain though. I have raised the rain chance to 20%. Clouds will be sticking around with limited sunshine. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday will go back to showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but I would be ready for scattered storms, particularly by the afternoon. So far, the severe threat is low, but we will give you the First Alert if this changes. We could see upwards of another 1-1.5 inches from Friday’s rain event. Highs will get up to the 60s once again, so it will be cool.
This weekend will be beautiful! I’m giving it a solid B+. We will have more clouds hanging around, but there will be little to no rain. Both days will be ideal to get back outside to enjoy the weather! Look for Saturday to be partly to mostly cloudy with Sunday being mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s which is still below average for this time of year.
Monday and Tuesday will be even better! The sunshine will be back in full force. I do not expect many clouds and certainly no rain. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower and mid 70s. So, it will be quite pleasant. This is perfect weather to help get you out of the Monday blues!
Have a great rest of the week!
