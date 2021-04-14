Newly elected mayor of Bossier City selects CAO

“I ran for city council in District 1 because I believe that south Bossier and Bossier City as a whole needed a new direction for the future. When Tommy Chandler approached me about being the chief administrative officer for Bossier City, I talked with my family, and we discussed the possibilities. I thought about how I could best impact our city and our future. As a family, we decided that I can do more good for the people of south Bossier and Bossier City by accepting the position of CAO. I will be bringing over two decades of management and leadership experience, over a decade of experience as a small business owner, and my experiences from being on the Bossier Parish School Board for the past six years. I am excited about working with Mayor Tommy Chandler, all Bossier City employees, other local community leaders, and the residents of our great city for a prouder, stronger, better Bossier City. I am very thankful for everyone who voted for me for the District 1 city council seat, and as CAO, I believe I am better positioned to help accomplish our goals for the future. On July 1, 2021, Mayor Tommy Chandler will take office as well as the six city councilmen. The District 1 seat will be vacant, and the council will appoint someone to fill that seat until an October election can be held to fill the seat. I know that the people of District 1 will be ready to elect someone that also believes in a prouder, stronger, better Bossier City,” Cheatham said.