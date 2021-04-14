New Ark. law hopes to alleviate some trauma for victims of sexual assault

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - April is designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Arkansas law makers have taken a step to try and alleviate some of the trauma for victims of sexual assault.
Earlier this week, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made Senate Bill 308 a law. On hand for the signing was Amy Stanley of Texarkana. Stanley was among those working to push the bill through the state legislature.
“SB 308 took the power and gave it to the survivor,” said Stanley.
The bill requires the state to offer a victim of sexual assault the choice to require the person accused of committing a sexual assault crime to take an HIV test, something that was not available when Stanley became a sexual assault victim nearly seven years ago.
“I was concerned for my health and I took it upon myself to go get tested and it was humiliating and expensive and it was just another trauma that should not have fallen on my shoulders,” said Stanley.
In November of 2015 a masked man forcibly entered Stanely’s home, raping and kidnapping her. The man was later identified as Vasquez Hays who was a former student of Stanley’s at a church-run school. Hays is now spending 80 years in prison for the crime.
“I’m very proud of Amy. She went through a terrible trauma,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Connie Mitchell.
Mitchell has prosecuted dozens of sexual assault cases including the one involving Amy Stanley.
“It’s one thing we can do for our victims to ease or lessen the trauma as best we can. That is just one thing they don’t have to worry about anymore,” said Mitchell.
Stanley said she plans to continue her fight for victims of sexual assault.
“I wouldn’t say I’m fully healed. I’ve done some healing but I’m not there yet. All I can do is focus my efforts on change,” said Stanley.
