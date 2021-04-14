Man arrested after allegedly spending $25k using stolen credit cards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars after allegedly spending $25,000 using stolen credit cards.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Henry William Ramirez Jr., 51, was arrested March 31 on a warrant for access device fraud. He’s accused of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in Blanchard. He reportedly used the stolen cards to make purchases in Shreveport and Bossier City, and reportedly transferred money to a Square account in the name of his business.
CPSO says the total loss to victims was in the amount of $25,442.
