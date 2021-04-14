Louisiana must capitalize on success of its private-public partnerships involving state parks, Nungesser says

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — More than 1,000 people have signed up to try out Louisiana’s new mountain bike trails, the state’s lieutenant governor says.
Bogue Chitto State Park at Franklinton now has a dozen miles of biking trails. The grand opening will be held Saturday.
“We want to mirror those things at parks up here,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said during his visit to northwest Louisiana on Wednesday, April 14.
For one thing, he said, local entrepreneurs stand to make money with such public-private ventures involving the state’s parks.
“It also brings more people into our community,” Nungesser said. “And we know people are getting outdoors, canoeing, biking. RV sales are up.”
The lieutenant governor was in Bossier City on Wednesday as keynote speaker at a noontime meeting of the South Bossier and North Bossier business lunch groups.
On Thursday, Nungesser is scheduled to talk to the Minden Lions Club about expansion of the riverboat cruise industry, attracting tourists to north Louisiana and to provide an update on the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism’s Sunshine Plan.
