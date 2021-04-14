1 injured after vehicles exchange gunfire on W. 70th Street

Image from the scene on W 70th Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | April 13, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 8:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, April 13, just after 8:00 p.m.

The incident occurred on W. Canal Street.

Officials say a man was shot in the shoulder after two vehicles exchanged gunfire at each other.

It is not clear at this time if the victim was a by-stander or was in one of the two vehicles. He was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Officials say many rounds were fired and bullets were found along both sides of W. 70th Street.

There is no suspect information at this time.

