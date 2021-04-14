1 injured after vehicles exchange gunfire on W. 70th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, April 13, just after 8:00 p.m.
The incident occurred on W. Canal Street.
Officials say a man was shot in the shoulder after two vehicles exchanged gunfire at each other.
It is not clear at this time if the victim was a by-stander or was in one of the two vehicles. He was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
Officials say many rounds were fired and bullets were found along both sides of W. 70th Street.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
