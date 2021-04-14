How rainbows form

So you’ve been outside and notice rain on one side and sunshine on the other and may naturally look for and see a rainbow and maybe even a double rainbow. Well it all begins with Sun, rain, and you in the right place at the right time.
What happens is sunlight shines through a droplet and light is reflected on the back end of the drop and refracted meaning the light is bent as it moves through the drop. The white or sunlight that moves through is actually comprised of several colors, some of which we see and know as ROYGBIV.
The colors of the rainbow are bent at 40-42 degrees in angle which why see the rainbow in basically a semi circle. When you see a double rainbow that happens because light is reflected twice!
The second rainbow is usually always more faint and also reversed! Another tidbit about rainbows is that they are actually a full circle however we cant see it due to the earth getting in the way of our full view.
