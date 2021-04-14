House passes bill to fund research of minority health disparities, Sen. Cassidy announces

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - A bill from U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, MD (R-La.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday, April 14. The bill is called the John Lewis National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Endowment Revitalization Act.
The legislation aims to increase investments in schools performing research into minority health disparities; it passed the Senate back in March.
“Passing this bill increases investment in schools conducting critical research into health disparities among minorities,” said Sen. Cassidy. “In Louisiana, universities like Xavier are doing great research and this legislation supports their efforts to improve health outcomes in underserved communities.”
“Communities of color are being hit hardest by the pandemic, but these health disparities existed long before this current crisis,” said Sen. Schatz. “We need to support institutions that are doing the hard work to build a diverse workforce and better understand how to close these health disparities.”
The legislation was introduced by Cassidy and Schatz back in February.
U.S. Representatives Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) and Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced the companion legislation in the House.
