Honoring first responders during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The week of April 11-17 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. It’s a week to recognize our men and women who answer dispatch and 9-1-1 emergency calls.
Even though they are truly the first responders, they are often overlooked.
The Caddo 911 Call Center is the first line of defense in crime-fighting and saving lives. They answer calls ranging from shootings, domestic disputes and administrative matters.
Especially as we see crime rising in our areas, they are the ones who get officers out there to help.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Destinee Patterson speaks with people who work in the call center on their day-to-day lives and the impact of the work.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.