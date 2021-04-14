Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday morning

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will want to make sure you grab the umbrella as we are tracking on and off heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. There is a low grade chance a couple of these storms are on the stronger side, but the main concern will be downpours. This will continue through the morning before clearing out as we get to the middle part of the day. While more showers are possible this evening the bulk of the wet weather will be this morning. High temperatures will be much cooler with highs around the 70 degree mark.