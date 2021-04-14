Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a pretty nice first two days of the week we are tracking scattered heavy rain and thunderstorm activity this morning as cooler air works its way into the ArkLaTex. We could see some isolated strong storms, but the main concern will be downpours. We are tracking mainly dry weather Thursday before more wet weather moves through on Friday. We are tracking a dry but cool weekend across the region especially on Saturday when temperatures will only be in the low to mid-60s. Next week should bring warmer as well as dry weather for the region.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you will want to make sure you grab the umbrella as we are tracking on and off heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. There is a low grade chance a couple of these storms are on the stronger side, but the main concern will be downpours. This will continue through the morning before clearing out as we get to the middle part of the day. While more showers are possible this evening the bulk of the wet weather will be this morning. High temperatures will be much cooler with highs around the 70 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more wet weather on the way for the region. Not so much on Thursday with just a localized shower possible, but that won’t be the case on Friday. Showers will start moving in during the morning and will continue throughout the afternoon hours before moving out overnight Friday. Temperatures will continue to be cooler as we go through the rest of the week with highs averaging around the 70 degree mark.
Looking ahead to your weekend and as we head into next week we are tracking drier but still cool conditions for the region. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid to upper-60s with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday giving way to more sunshine during the day on Sunday. As we head into next week we are tracking more dry conditions along with slowly warming temperatures. By Tuesday our high temperatures should be back up into the mid-70s.
In the meantime, get ready for a dreary morning ahead for the region. Have a great day!
