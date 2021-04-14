ArkLaTex veterans react to Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

(KSLA) — President Joe Biden has announced that all U.S. combat troops will be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that Al-Qaeda terrorists coordinated from Afghanistan.
Those attacks “cannot explain” why U.S. forces should remain in Afghanistan two decades later, the president said.
Critics of Biden’s plan say the hard end date could lead to more chaos and give the Taliban free reign to reinstitute harsh Islamic rule.
