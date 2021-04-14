April is National Donate Life Month

(KSLA) - The gift of life can never be taken for granted.
The month of April was designated as National Donate Life Month. Right now in Louisiana, over 2,000 people are waiting on a life-saving organ transplant
“Clearly, there is a significant need for organ donation,” said Dr. Gazi Zibari, director of transplantation services for Willis-Knighton. “There are too many generous people who live in our communities who are willing to help others out. Nothing is better than giving the gift of life.”
According to Zibari, there is always a transplant surgeon on-call, ready to help save a life at a moment’s notice.
Just one donor can save up to eight lives. Only two percent of the population will be a candidate for organ donation.
“You can potentially get the heart out, two lungs out, you can get two kidneys out, you can get liver and pancreas out,” Zibari said. “So you can get multiple organs out and help people — especially the younger ones.”
To register to become an organ donor in Louisiana, click here.
