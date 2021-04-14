Accident closes part of westbound I-20 in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A section of westbound Interstate 20 is closed in Bossier Parish.
An accident has prompted the highway closure at Industrial Drive, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.
Traffic is backed up for about two miles.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. One alternative is U.S. Highway 80.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
