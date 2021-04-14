Accident closes part of westbound I-20 in Bossier City

Traffic backed up for about 2 miles; motorists advised to avoid area, use alternate route

An LaDOTD traffic camera at Airline Drive shows traffic backed up on Interstate 20. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By Curtis Heyen | April 14, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 4:05 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A section of westbound Interstate 20 is closed in Bossier Parish.

An accident has prompted the highway closure at Industrial Drive, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

Traffic is backed up for about two miles.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. One alternative is U.S. Highway 80.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

