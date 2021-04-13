Wet and cooler weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a sunny and toasty start to the week Monday we are tracking more warm weather but also some storm chances this afternoon. We are expecting much more in the way of widespread wet weather Wednesday morning across the region with some isolated showers possible Thursday. We get one more blast of wet weather on Friday before our weather slowly improves as we go through your weekend forecast. We are also tracking much cooler weather after today as highs will likely be in the 60s and low 70s. So don’t get used to the warm and muggy weather today.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need to dress comfortably again as it will be another warm day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are already in the 60s this morning, and will likely make another run at the 80s this afternoon. We are though expecting more cloud cover with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms especially across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex. There is a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for severe weather, but any strong storms look to stay just south of the viewing area.
The scattered thunderstorms this afternoon will mark the start of what will be a generally unsettled rest of the week. We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms activity during the morning hours on Wednesday that will make for damp morning commute before potentially clearing during the afternoon hours. We could see some more showers on Thursday, but they should be fairly isolated in nature before more wet weather rolls through on Friday with more showers and storms. While we could see a slight rebound with our temperatures Thursday, generally we are tracking much cooler weather the rest of the week for the region. Highs on Wednesday will likely on be in the 60s followed by potential rebound back into the low 70s Thursday. This only to be followed by another drop in our temperatures Friday due to the rain back into the 60s.
As we look ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking improving weather ahead for the region. The wet weather we see on Friday should clear out of the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours and Saturday should be mainly dry. We will have to contend with a decent amount of cloud cover though with high temperatures that will likely only be in the mid-60s. Sunday should be the better of the two days as we will see warmer weather along with more sunshine for the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, get those umbrellas ready for Tuesday! Have a great day!
