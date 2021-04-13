Wet and cooler weather ahead for ArkLaTex

The scattered thunderstorms this afternoon will mark the start of what will be a generally unsettled rest of the week. We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms activity during the morning hours on Wednesday that will make for damp morning commute before potentially clearing during the afternoon hours. We could see some more showers on Thursday, but they should be fairly isolated in nature before more wet weather rolls through on Friday with more showers and storms. While we could see a slight rebound with our temperatures Thursday, generally we are tracking much cooler weather the rest of the week for the region. Highs on Wednesday will likely on be in the 60s followed by potential rebound back into the low 70s Thursday. This only to be followed by another drop in our temperatures Friday due to the rain back into the 60s.